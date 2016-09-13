Indian Stickers - Common Indian gestures and slogans

Jai Ho! Indian Stickers

India centric stickers are here. Over 100 of them to choose from. Use from a variety of gestures, icons, idioms and slang! Use it to greet or play pranks or just to irritate and annoy your best friends or vice-versa let them know how irritating they are!

Conversations are all about sharing your feelings and emotions. A wink here, a nudge there to a slap - your emotions are best expressed with pictures. What more to ask if the pictures are animated. But what if we could add a colloquial touch to each conversation and make it more closer to home and heart

Indian emotions run deep and wide and the expressing this emotion needs the dexterous use of hands arms and sometimes - everything we've got.